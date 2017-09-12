Curfew relaxed for 6 hours in violence-hit areas of Jaipur

A riot control vehicle deployed as huge people seen at Ramganj Bazar after the curfew was relaxed for 2 hours in Jaipur on Monday. PTI Photo A riot control vehicle deployed as huge people seen at Ramganj Bazar after the curfew was relaxed for 2 hours in Jaipur on Monday. PTI Photo

Curfew was relaxed for six hours on Tuesday in violence-hit areas of the city, an official said. Law and order situation has improved in Ramganj, Subhash Chowk, Galta Gate and Manak Chowk police station areas where curfew was imposed on September 8 midnight.

Curfew has been relaxed from 12 noon to 6 PM after reviewing the situation on Tuesday, DCP North Satyendra Singh said. The body of Bharat Sindhi, who died on the day violence erupted, has been handed over to his family, he said.

The cause behind his death will be revealed after the postmortem report, the officer said. On Friday midnight, an alleged dispute between some policemen and a couple turned violent.

An agitated mob torched vehicles, including an ambulance and a police bus, and damaged nearly two dozen vehicles. One person was killed and seven others including six policemen were injured in the clashes.

