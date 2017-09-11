Curfew relaxed for 2 hrs in violence-hit areas of Jaipur

Security personnel patrol the streets of Jaipur as curfew imposed on Saturday after late night violence. PTI Photo Security personnel patrol the streets of Jaipur as curfew imposed on Saturday after late night violence. PTI Photo

The district administration relaxed curfew for two hours this evening after reviewing the law and order situation in the violence-hit areas of the city. Curfew was imposed in Ramganj, Subhash Chowk, Manak Chowk and Galta Gate on the midnight of September 8 after a dispute between police and a bike-borne couple sparked violence in the city, killing one and injuring seven.

The relaxation decision came after the postmortem and burial of 24-year-old Mohammad Raees alias Aadil who had died in the clashes that erupted in Ramganj area on Friday night.

The burial rites were performed peacefully in the presence of peace committee members and local leaders. “Post law and order situation review, curfew was relaxed from 3.30pm to 5.30 pm today,” DCP (North) Satyendra Singh said.

Government and private schools in the curfew hit areas remained closed for the day.

Also, internet services will remain suspended till 11.59 pm today in 14 police station areas of Jaipur police commissionerate.

Meanwhile, police said that a postmortem examination was conducted on a handicapped e-rickshaw driver who had succumbed to injuries that day. Injury marks were found on his neck, said Mahendra Singh, a sub-inspector posted at Ramganj police station.

The postmortem report would reveal the exact cause of death of 29-year-old Bharat Sindhi and its connection with the violence, DCP (North) Satyendra Singh said.

On Friday night, after the dispute, a mob outside the Ramganj police station pelted stones, damaged two dozen vehicles and torched four others, including an ambulance and a police vehicle, besides setting ablaze a power sub-station.

As tear gas shells and rubber bullets did not deter the mob, police said it was forced to fire in air and then at the miscreants. Six policemen were also injured in the violence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App