Curfew in Tral, parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed in parts of Kashmir. (PTI Photo by S Irfan) Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed in parts of Kashmir. (PTI Photo by S Irfan)

Curfew has been imposed in Tral region of Jammu and Kashmir fearing tension in the area on the death anniversary of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani. The rest of the valley faces restrictions on movement, J&K police has said, according to PTI.

A militant attack was reported in the Hajin area of Bandipora region of the state on Satuday morning. Two Army jawans are suspected to be injured in the attack.

Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed in Shopian and Pulwama in south and in Baramulla of north Kashmir. Under this rule, people cannot assemble at public places in large groups. Separatists have called for demonstrations across the valley for a week to mark the death anniversary.

Wani was killed on July 8 last year by the Indian Army. He was a native of Tral. Clashes against the state in the wake of the killing had ripped through J&K and claimed the lives of more than 100 people, leaving countless maimed.

The Kashmir University has cancelled exams due to be held on Saturday. The varsity said that the revised schedule would be released later. Trains running between Baramulla and Bannihal in Jammu have been cancelled, the administration said, according to news agency IANS.

The Home Ministry has reportedly sent more than 20,000 armed jawans to the valley to keep law and order situation under check. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is being watched over by the CRPF, SSB, the ITBP as well as the state police.

