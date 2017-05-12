Curfew imposed in Banswara district of Rajasthan following communal tension

Both the groups pelted stones at each other following which police teams were deployed in the area. (Representational image) Both the groups pelted stones at each other following which police teams were deployed in the area. (Representational image)

An indefinite curfew was clamped on Friday in Kotwali police station area of Banswara district in Rajasthan following communal tension between two groups over a religious site. The curfew was imposed in Kalika Mata, Gorakh Imli, Khatwara and Pathri Ganj areas falling under Kotwali police station following stone pelting between two groups.

According to sources, the groups have been at loggerheads over a disputed religious site in Kalika Mata area. “Two vehicles were torched and three persons were injured in the incident last night,” Banswara collector Bhagwati Prasad said.

He said the groups clashed with each other when ‘Shab-e-Baraat’ procession was passing by the localities at around 11 PM on Thursday.

Both the groups pelted stones at each other following which police teams were deployed in the area. “The entire area was cordoned-off and heavy police was deployed to bring the situation under control,” Prasad said. The district administration has imposed section 144 of CrPC to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

