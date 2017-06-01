Curbs lifted in Kashmir Valley

Curfew and restrictions in the Valley were lifted on Wednesday, days after Burhan Wani aide Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces at Saimoh Tral.

Schools reopened, markets were operational and a smooth flow of traffic was seen after three days of complete shutdown in the Valley. Prepaid mobile connectivity was also restored in Kashmir. Only Tral-Awantipora area continued to remain shut for the fourth day. Mobile connectivity remained disrupted.

The authorities decided not to open schools in some areas of south Kashmir as a precaution.

