Curbs for Burhan Wani death anniversary

Restrictions have been clamped in several Kashmir towns ahead of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s death anniversary on Saturday. The army’s Northern Command chief Lt. Gen D Anbu, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen J S Sandhu, visited areas in north and south Kashmir to review the security situation and measures put in place for ensuring peace, a defence spokesperson said here.

In Srinagar, officials said, restrictions have been imposed on movement of people in five police station areas — Nowhatta, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal. The officials said similar restrictions have been imposed in Anantnag town in south Kashmir.

Curbs on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in Baramulla district in north, they said. Several separatist leaders have been detained or put under house arrest.

In Anantnag, youths clashed with security forces on Friday. Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also the head priest of Jamia Masjid, tweeted: “For the last 3 consecutive Fridays #JamaMasjid under lockdown & curfew, it reflects apathy & indifference of anti-#Kashmir state towards people.”

—With PTI

