Curb blood, food adulteration, drug problem: Telangana CM to officials

After complaints from hospitals about adulteration in blood bags procured from Hyderabad blood banks, and reports of proliferation of food adulteration in the city, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, at a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here Sunday, told officials that every possible step should be taken to tackle the problems.

“Recently, I came to know that saline is mixed in the blood that is transfused to patients…. Is this how people who come with faith are being killed? This is a heinous crime and the guilty should be punished… Modify the Acts to give these culprits life imprisonment. If need be, bring in changes and amendment to the existing Acts,” CM Rao said during the meeting with top officials of Home, Police, Prohibition and Excise (Enforcement) and Intelligence departments. Officials said that a probe into the matter is underway.

Taking serious note of the narcotics supply in the city after the Prohibition and Excise Department busted a racket supplying LSD and MDMA to students and people from the film industry, Rao said, “Along with (other) drugs, cannabis is also being supplied in the city. Find out where it is cultivated. If it is being supplied from the neighbouring states, control it.”

The CM instructed the officials to curb the drug problem with an iron hand. “In this shady business, don’t leave any one. Any politician, even if there is a Cabinet minister involved, book cases against him,” Rao told officials. “Once the guilty are arrested, don’t think that the matter is over…”

CM Rao also said that adulteration of food was equal to poison. “We should not let culprit’s go scot-free. Find out the real kingpins… We got our state and we will make laws and Acts based on our needs. Let us put a stop to the illegal activities,” he said.

