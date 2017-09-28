Culture ministry to devote a week every month to cleanliness

Union Minster Mahesh Sharma. (File) Union Minster Mahesh Sharma. (File)

The culture ministry will devote one week every month to the cleaning of monuments as part of the government’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said on Thursday. The minister, who participated in a cleanliness drive at Humayun’s Tomb here, said his ministry was committed to cleaning all monuments under the ministry.

To begin with, 100 monuments listed by the government as Adarsh Smaraks, controlled by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), would be spruced up, he said. Sharma, along with officers and others from the Ministry of Culture and the ASI, cleaned the premises of the monument, picking up garbage.

“To fulfil the grand vision of the prime minister, the ministry will devote one week every month to cleaning these monuments. I call upon the people to make India garbage free and corruption free,” Sharma said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App