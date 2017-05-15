Culprits involved in such ghastly acts won’t be spared: Khattar on Gurgaon, Rohtak rape cases

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

Speaking on the recent cases of rape reported from Rohtak and Gurgaon, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that “speedy justice will be ensured” via fast track courts.

“Culprits involved in such ghastly acts won’t be spared. Will ensure speedy justice by fast track courts,” Khattar was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the first of the two events that have stirred up the issue of violence against women in Haryana, a 20-year-old woman from Sonipat was gangraped, brutally assaulted with a “heavy, blunt weapon”, and murdered in Rohtak on Monday. According to reports, her body was found decomposed and mutilated two days after she had gone missing. Forensic experts called it a “brutal rape and murder” in which her skull was smashed with a heavy object. Their reports also suggest that she was possibly sedated as well.

In the second incident which happened in Gurgaon, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in a moving car and dumped at a secluded spot in Delhi. According to reports, she was allegedly kidnapped from Sukhrali village in Gurgaon on Saturday. The woman had gone to watch a movie with a friend after which they hired a cab. After she was dropped off by the friend and was headed towards her residence in Gurgaon’s Sector 17, a car pulled up to her and three men allegedly forced her into the car.

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar on Monday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been set up to investigate the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd