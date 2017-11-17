CS Karnan to publish orders against SC judges in book after release from jail

CS Karnan CS Karnan

Retired Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan, who is lodged in the Presidency Jail in Kolkata, will publish all the orders he had passed against Supreme Court judges in the form of a book along with his autobiography, once he is released from prison, his counsel W Peter Ramesh said on Thursday.

Karnan, who is serving a six-month jail term for contempt of court, will be released from jail on December 10. He was the first sitting HC judge in the history of the Indian judiciary to be awarded a jail term by the apex court. “Karnan had asked me to meet him. I met him today at Presidency Jail.

I also went to Calcutta High Court to file the petition for his release. He is getting released on December 10. He will release all his 22 orders against Supreme Court judges, which he passed this year and previously before coming to Kolkata. He is releasing them in the form of a book along with his autobiography.

He asked me to make arrangements for that,” Ramesh said. Karnan had evaded arrest after a seven-judge bench of Supreme Court handed him the six-month jail term on May 9. He was arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on June 20.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App