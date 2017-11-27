Year after note ban, black money reborn as cyber-cash

To combat new threat, Niti Aayog asked to explore govt-backed cryptocurrency. (Photo for representation purpose) To combat new threat, Niti Aayog asked to explore govt-backed cryptocurrency. (Photo for representation purpose)

THEY USED a voice-over-internet service running from a mobile phone. They took care to call from different towns and cities each time, only powering on for the time it took to negotiate. Perhaps most important, what the kidnappers wanted in return for their victim’s life didn’t exist, except as a string of digits in cyberspace.

Even as Ashu Jain’s family struggled to raise Rs 2 crore, to be paid online in a digital cryptocurrency, police also despaired. The absence of physical contact to pay the ransom made it impossible to use surveillance against the perpetrators — and only too easy for them to take the money, and kill their victim.

“The best shot, usually, is to pay the ransom, and then track it. I spoke to every cryptocurrency expert I could locate, but got only one answer: there was no way we’d be able to trace who the money went to,” says Punjab Police DIG Sukhchain Singh Gill.

India’s intelligence services, sources told The Indian Express, have warned the government that the kidnapping — India’s first violent crime for cryptocurrency — could mark the birth of a new national security threat. At a recent meeting, government sources said, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was told that rupees owned by criminal syndicates, drug traffickers or tax-evaders could now be turning digital.

This new gold is safe to store, can move anonymously, and is immune to control by a government or other any kind of central authority. High demand for bitcoin in India has driven its price in the country far higher, even, than global rates: this Monday, the virtual currency was selling at rupee exchanges for Rs 585,361 or $9019.44, almost $1,000 over the $8221.80 price in the United States. From November 28, 2016, the day India demonetised its Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the demand for bitcoin, the best known kind of cryptocurrency, has surged from $731.84 to a staggering $8,155.83, according to CoinGecko — a rate of return that is unmatched.

The surge is so powerful that the Niti Aayog has been been asked to study the possibility of following countries like Russia to issue its own, government-backed and regulated cryptocurrency — tentatively code-named Dakshin, government sources said.

Indians appear to be following the global cryptocurrency boom in part because of the profits, but also because of the loss of faith in cash, as well as the flatlining of property and gold prices, precipitated by demonetisation. “Demonetisation shattered my faith in cash. Cryptocurrency gives a much better return — and it’s a whole lot more safe from tax raids,” says a New Delhi-based garment exporter who now keeps significant bitcoin holdings.

“The ease with which cryptocurrency allows dirty money to be moved around raises hard questions about our future ability to monitor funding for terrorism and organised crime,” says an intelligence officer familiar with the consultations.

Even though India is a small market for cryptocurrency — ranking 19th worldwide according to monitoring service Cryptocompare, with trades valued at Rs 139,467,052.15, or a mere 0.5% by global value over the 30 days to November 21 — many believe the figures are understated.

ZebPay, India’s largest exchange, has reported its user-base has doubled in the last three months, while UnoCoin says its user-base has gone up from 100,000 to 500,000 this year.

Money harder to track

Late in June, three weeks after Ashu Jain disappeared, the Punjab Police succeeded in rescuing him through some old-fashioned legwork, checking dozens of possible sites in the Amritsar area. Interestingly, the kidnappers did not have specialist skills, garnering their knowledge through online research alone. Deepak Sharma, facing trial for his alleged role in the crime, had worked installing fiber-optic wiring for telephone towers and servicing cash-machines. The other four men had no computer-related skills at all.

Law enforcement in India has had few encounters with cryptocurrency so far. But the signs are that criminals have begun to understand the possibilities of the technology. In August, hackers held the data of a Mohali business hostage, demanding a five-figure Bitcoin ransom. Bengaluru-based information technology giant Wipro, too, received hacking threats from criminals seeking protection money in Bitcoin.

The most serious event was a ransomware attack on AP Moller-Maersk, which operates the Gateway Terminals India at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, by cyber-criminals. Few details were made public, but a Ukrainian company targeted by the same criminal syndicate said they had sought $300 million in bitcoin.

