Cruise tourists with e-visas exempt from biometric enrolment

According to a statement from the Ministry of Shipping, this will make immigration clearance of such passengers faster, leaving them with more time to spend on the shore.

Cruise tourists with e-visas will be exempted from biometric enrolment till December 31, 2020, the government said Tuesday.



“In order to promote cruise tourism in the country and make India an attractive cruise destination, the Ministry of Home Affairs has on request of the Ministry of Shipping, exempted cruise tourists arriving with e-visa from the requirement of biometric enrolment for a period of three years i.e. till December 31, 2020,” the ministry statement said.

The move is significant as various cruise ships are expected to come to India in 2017-18 and 2019-20, many of them with a capacity of 2,000-4,000 passengers.

The shipping ministry has been working towards simplifying the immigration clearance procedure and providing passengers a customer-friendly and hassle-free logistics process at Indian ports, it added.

E-visa has been in place at five major ports of Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Kochi and Chennai.

