Cruel, says brother of man on jeep; NC calls it slap on Kashmir face

Farooq Ahmad Dar was tied to a jeep bonnet and was used as a ‘human shield’ against stone pelters. (Source: @abdullah_omar/Twitter) Farooq Ahmad Dar was tied to a jeep bonnet and was used as a ‘human shield’ against stone pelters. (Source: @abdullah_omar/Twitter)

Appalled by the Army decision to award a commendation certificate to Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, the officer who allegedly ordered his troops to tie Farooq Ahmad Dar to a jeep bonnet and had him paraded as a ‘human shield’ against stone-pelters, Dar’s family called it a “mockery” while Valley parties reacted with fury. The National Conference called it “a slap across the face of the mainstream in Kashmir”.

Ghulam Qadir, elder brother of Farooq, questioned the award to the officer who is under probe: “Is this justice? It is a mockery in the name of an inquiry. This is cruel, not justice.’’ He said the family was hoping justice would be done. “My brother was tied to a jeep and taken to dozens of villages, without being at fault. He was not a stone-pelter, nor involved in anything subversive. His phone has not been returned till date.’’

He said Farooq has been “in depression” ever since the April incident. “He is not able to concentrate on his embroidery work. He has confined himself to his room. Had this kind of an incident taken place elsewhere, then justice would have been done,” Ghulam Qadir said. The mainstream parties face reacted with dismay and anger on the award to the officer. National Conference spokesman Junaid Mattu wrote on Twitter: “Major Gogoi being honoured is a slap across the face of the mainstream in Kashmir.

Feel ashamed, disgusted and hopeless. What a travesty!” J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said: “This type of an incident happened for the first time since the country got independence. And I want to ask Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti: What happened to the inquiry she had initiated on the incident? They should speak whether this is right or wrong.’’ J&K PDP youth wing president Waheed Rehman Parra said: “The time has come when Delhi needs to understand it is time to win the youth of Kashmir rather than defeat them. And this (award to the officer) doesn’t communicate the message that the youth here want to listen.’’

