Crucial GST bills approved by Cabinet, will boost our reform agenda: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

After the Union cabinet approved four Goods and Services Tax (GST) legislation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move will give a boost to the government’s reform agenda. “Crucial bills relating to GST have been approved by the Cabinet, giving a boost to our reform agenda.,” tweeted Modi.

Paving the way for their introduction in Parliament, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister has approved the four GST related bills, which are The Central Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017 (The CGST Bill), The Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017 (The IGST Bill), The Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017 (The UTGST Bill), and The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to the States) Bill 2017 (The Compensation Bill). These were earlier approved by the GST council after thorough, clause by clause, discussion over 12 meetings of the Council held in the last six months:

With the GST council clearing the state and union territory laws, the GST roll out on July 1 looks possible.

