CRPF vehicle set on fire in Srinagar

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle caught fire after a petrol bomb was hurled at it in old Srinagar city on Sunday evening, officials said.

“A Tata truck vehicle of Delta 82 company stationed at Shergarhi (in Srinagar) was returning with personnel in the evening when it was caught in the midst of stone-pelting,” Public Relations Officer of CRPF Rajesh Yadav said. “A petrol bomb was hurled by the stone-pelters on the vehicle, damaging the tarpaulin. No personnel was injured in the attack,” a CRPF official said.

Meanwhile, three youths were injured in a blast while they were playing in north Kashmir’s Sopore town.

Residents of Pazalpora village in Sopore said that youths were playing in a school playground close to an Army camp when the explosion took place. Three of the youths were injured.

A senior police official said they were not sure whether it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or a grenade that exploded. “On the face of it, it seemed a low-intensity blast,” said a police official. “Our team of experts has gone there.”

The injured youths were identified as Saahil Rashid, Akash Bhat and Shakir Hussain, all residents of the same village. They were immediately rushed to Sopore hospital, from where Saahil was referred to Srinagar hospital.