Two CRPF men mowed down by force vehicle in Kashmir’s Kokernag

Two CRPF jawans were killed when the vehicle in which they were traveling met with an accident at Hilar in South Kashmir on Wednesday. The accident took place when troops were being withdrawn after day long law and order situation.

Both the jawans of 164 battalion were from Kashmir. They have been identified as Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani. “Our heartfelt condolences for CRPF men Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani whom we lost in the Kokernag incident today.Police has registered case and investigation on.”

‘”Two CRPF jawans lost their lives and they were identified as HC Nisar Wani resident of Verinag and constable Riyaz resident of Kokernag ,” the spokesman said that another constable was also injured who has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, terrorists hurled grenade on a police-CRPF post in Keegan village of Shopian, ANI reported. The security personnel retaliated with firing.

