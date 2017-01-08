CRPF turns down query on use of pellet guns in Kashmir

File Photo: Mother of Tabish Bhat,16, whose eye was damaged after government forces fired pellets at him during a protest shows his damaged eye as he rests on a hospital bed in Srinagar, July 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) File Photo: Mother of Tabish Bhat,16, whose eye was damaged after government forces fired pellets at him during a protest shows his damaged eye as he rests on a hospital bed in Srinagar, July 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

The CRPF has refused to disclose the SOP for use of pellet guns and quantum of ammunition fired by the force to quell protests in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the RTI applicant who had made the query had levelled no allegations of human rights violation or corruption.

Human rights activist Venkatesh Nayak had sought to know the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for using pellet guns which led to large-scale injuries and blindings during the recent prolonged unrest in the Kashmir valley, and quantum of ammunition used since July 1, 2016 till date. He also wanted the rank-wise number of CRPF personnel injured while conducting operations since July 1, 2016.

“In the instant case, there appears no violation of human rights as well as the facts do not attract allegations of corruption. Moreover, your application does not make any reference to such allegations. Hence, this department is not liable to provide any information under the RTI Act, 2005,” the Central Public Information Officer said.

Reacting to the response of the force to his query, Nayak said,”When SOP is kept a secret, how can victim bystanders assess whether the actions taken by the CRPF personnel were excessive or not. How can they make a case for compensation and demand accountability of security personnel who caused them injury for no fault of theirs.”