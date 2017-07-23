CRPF troopers thrash company commander after a colleague dies

Latest News
By: IANS | Srinagar | Published:July 23, 2017 4:55 pm
crpf, crpf kashmir, paramilitary forces, indian express There was no confirmation or denial of the incident from the CRPF. (Photo: PTI)
Angry CRPF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir thrashed their company commander on Sunday after a trooper died “as he was denied permission to visit hospital for treatment”.

“Angry colleagues of the deceased trooper trashed their company commander, alleging that the sick trooper had been denied permission by the officer to visit a nearby hospital for treatment,” a police officer said.

There was no confirmation or denial of the incident from the CRPF.

