CRPF takes charge of former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam’s security

A team of CRPF commandos on Monday took charge of providing security to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Armed commandos with sophisticaped weapons were deployed at Panneerselvam’s Alwarpet residence here effective today, CRPF and party sources said.

Early this month, the rebel AIADMK leader was accorded ‘Y’ security cover by the Centre and the CRPF was tasked with providing him security.

Soon after Panneerselvam broke ranks with jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala in February last, stones were pelted at his vehicle by some rival groups in areas, including his native town Theni in southern Tamil Nadu.

A delegation led by the former Chief Minister’s follower and Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan had called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded central security for Panneerselvam.

Following a security audit, the Centre ordered him CRPF cover.

