CRPF pellets in chest kill Pulwama youth

The encounter is still going on in the area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kahsmir.

A youth was killed when CRPF personnel fired pellets on protesters in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. In Shopian, over a dozen protesters were injured when police and paramilitary forces fired pellets. On Sunday, the CRPF personnel fired the pellets when a group of youths allegedly threw stones on their vehicles passing through Kakapora in Pulwama. Several youths were injured and one of them, Owais Shafi Dar (25), was hit in the chest. “He (Owais) was brought dead to the hospital,” the medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, Nazir Chowdhary, said.

In another incident, over a dozen civilians were injured in Shopian where an encounter between militants and a team of the army, police and paramilitary forces raged for almost 20 hours. As the encounter was going on, youths threw stones at the forces to help the militants escape. The police and paramilitary forces fired pellets, resulting in injuries. One civilian was hit by a bullet.

“Nazir Ahmad (22) was hit by a bullet in the abdomen. He was in a critical state and we referred him to Srinagar hospital,” said a doctor in the Shopian hospital. “Four more youths had eye injuries from pellets.”

