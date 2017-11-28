CRPF official appeals locals who joined militant ranks to return

Normal life was affected in Kashmir valley due to a shutdown called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and restrictions imposed by the authorities to prevent protests. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Normal life was affected in Kashmir valley due to a shutdown called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and restrictions imposed by the authorities to prevent protests. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

A top CRPF officer in Kashmir on Tuesday appealed to local youth who joined militant ranks, to return to mainstream and said all the security forces would together help them lead a better life.

Earlier this month two young men from the Valley, who had joined militant ranks, eschewed the path of violence and returned on the appeal of their parents.

Inspector general of CRPF (operations), Zulfiquar Hassan said, “It is a good thing that the families are appealing their children to return. We are with them and we all – the forces, the state government and such families – want them to return.” “We have said it before as well and are saying it again, the youth of Kashmir who have joined militancy, we want them to leave it and return to mainstream.

“We, all the security forces, will provide them all the help and try to provide them a better life,” Hassan told reporters at a event in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

On November 17, 20-year-old Arshid Majid Khan, a college student and footballer, had walked into an Army camp and surrendered his arms and ammunition after videos of his mother Ayesha and his father appealing to him to return home started circulating on social media. A few days later, another youth, who had joined militants, shunned the path of violence and returned home in south Kashmir following an appeal by his parents.

