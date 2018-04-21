Sukma: CRPF officer killed in Maoist encounter, search operation underway

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area, located around 500 km away from the state capital Raipur. (Representational) Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area, located around 500 km away from the state capital Raipur. (Representational)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday night. Combing operations are underway in the area, police said on Saturday.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj P, a gunfight between security forces and the rebels broke out in Kistaram police station area when a team of CRPF’s 212th battalion was conducting a search operation in the area. “Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar Maurya was killed in the incident,” he said.

The deceased was a native of Madhya Pradesh.

