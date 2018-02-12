CRPF men foil militants’ bid to attack Srinagar camp, encounter underway

Encounter underway at Karannagar area (ANI) Encounter underway at Karannagar area (ANI)

An encounter is underway between the forces and the militants after the latter made a failed attempt to sneak into a CRPF camp at Karannagar early in the morning.

The officials said two militants tried to sneak into the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in the early hours. However, alert guards on duty thwarted their entry into the camp, forcing them to flee from the spot. Soon after, CRPF and police began a search operation to track down the two militants. As of now, there is an exchange of fire taking place near the Medical College. Militants are believed to be holed up in one of the buildings in the area.

There are unconfirmed reports of a CRPF jawan being injured in the firing. A local resident told The Indian Express that they heard gunshots close to the Medical College. “The firing has now stopped,” he said. A senior police officer said the militants could be hiding in the nearby locality and the operation is underway.

