CRPF man killed, two injured in LeT attack near Srinagar

Army jawans at Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar. Shuaib Masoodi

A CRPF officer was killed and two others were injured when militants opened fire on a CRPF vehicle at Athwajan on the outskirts of Srinagar. The spot is barely a kilometre from the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters and is considered secure due to high-level security.

Militants opened fire on a CRPF vehicle at around 6 pm, injuring three troopers, who were shifted to the Army hospital nearby. They took shelter in a neighbourhood near the Delhi Public School after the attack.

“Our men travelling in a 1 tonne vehicle came under heavy fire from militants while taking a U-turn at Panthachowk. Our sub-inspector, driver and constable were injured. On the way to the hospital, the SI succumbed to his injuries,” CRPF spokesperson said.

The CRPF spokesperson said the force have cordoned the area and were trying to establish contact with the militants. The CRPF sub inspector has been identified as Sahab Sukla of Bihar. The Lashkar-e-Toiba has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Officials said that the militants could be hiding in one of the DPS buildings or adjacent areas. A top CRPF official said that two militants could be hiding in some buildings. “We are moving cautiously towards the buildings.”

