CRPF man dies, colleagues assault superior for ‘denying treatment’

A CRPF man died in south Kashmir’s Anantnag following which his colleagues alleged that he was denied medical treatment by his superior officer. After K L Nisao died, some CRPF personnel allegedly assaulted their assistant commanding officer.

CRPF officers told The Indian Express that Nisao was in a company that had come from eastern India for Amarnath yatra security. It was alleged that company commander P Singh refused to let Nisao go for a medical check-up on Saturday. Nisao, who had earlier complained about poor eyesight, dizziness and vomiting, died on Sunday. He was part of 66 CRPF Battalion, which is deployed in Kashmir with the 90 CRPF Battalion.

Following the death, some enraged personnel assaulted Assistant Commanding Officer P Singh, said an officer. Singh’s condition was termed as “stable” by the CRPF officers.

CRPF public relations officer Rajesh Yadav dismissed the allegation that Nisao was denied treatment. “He was attended by a medical officer of the 90 Battalion. The report of denial of treatment is baseless,” he said.

Zulfikar Hasan, CRPF in-charge of operations in south Kashmir, said: “We have initiated an inquiry.”

