CRPF launches helpline ‘Madadgaar’ for Kashmiris across country

With an aim to help citizens, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday launched a 24×7 helpline – Madadgaar – at Srinagar’s Tagore Hall. The helpline is the first of its kind in Kashmir with a toll free number (14411). The aim of the helpline is to assist Kashmiris, especially students studying all over the country who face security issues and other problems away from the home.

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Director General, CRPF, said that the helpline will render assistance in case of threat to public safety, natural calamities and disruption of civic amenities. It would also aid in career counselling for those interested in joining the paramilitary forces. It aims to provide information to pilgrims visiting the Vishnu Devi shrine as well.

The sensitive approach of the paramilitary force towards the people of the state is reflected by the restraint CRPF personnel show on the street of Kashmir, Bhatnagar said, adding that state department will ensure full support to make the initiative a success.

While launching the helpline, Governor N N Vohra said that CRPF is the oldest law and order maintaining force in the country. “Due to some ill-fated incidents, a sense of distrust has been created in Kashmir. This help line will bring back the lost bond between uniform forces and the people,” he said.

Praising the efforts of the paramilitary force, Vohra said that Madadgaar is a very proactive step and will be of primary use to Kashmiri students studying across India who face unfortunate incidents. “It will be used in case of medical emergency in winters when there are road blockades due to heavy snowfall in far-off areas,” he said.

CRPF is the largest central armed force in the country with over 3.13 lakh personnel currently deployed in Kashmir alone. Madadgaar is intended to project a humane face of the CRPF.

State Education Minister Muhammad Altaf Bukhari said that CRPF was always there for us when we needed, be it in times of flood or any other calamity. “This new help line will also act as a bridge between sufferings of people and the government,” he said.

