CRPF jawan’s mother turns BJP MLA away

The mother of a CRPF trooper injured in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh showed the door to a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA who sought to visit her with an entourage bursting crackers. Vimla Solanki, the MLA from the Sikandrabad Assembly segment, visited Sher Mohammed’s village, Chandpura, at around 9 pm yesterday, with a group of people lighting firecrackers.

Solanki told PTI that Sher Mohammed’s mother, Faridan, reprimanded her for the late evening visit, and asked the group to leave. The MLA, however, said she would urge the Home Ministry to send a letter of commendation to Sher Mohammed. The jawan was injured in a Maoist attack that killed at least 25 CRPF personnel in Sukma district last Monday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now