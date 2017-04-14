CRPF jawans assault video: J-K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid praises CRPF’s resistance

A case was registered by J-K police on Friday against the alleged beating of a CRPF jawan by a mob. A case was registered by J-K police on Friday against the alleged beating of a CRPF jawan by a mob.

After CRPF personnel filed an FIR with Jammu and Kashmir police over the alleged beating of a jawan at the hands of a youth mob, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid has praised the restraint showed by the army personnel over the incident. A video was widely circulated on social media on Friday, in which a mob was seen assaulting and beating a CRPF jawan. In the video, the army personnel was seen being pushed, shoved, heckled, kicked and beaten by a group of youths, when he was seemingly returning from a polling station after the Srinagar bypoll held on Sunday. The mob, in the video, were seen raising slogans while kicking the man on the shins.

The CRPF Jawan was seen armed in the video, but did not show any signs of retaliation or applied any force on the group of individuals. “At times there are allegations that CRPF uses pellet guns. This video was made by the public and uploaded by the public, it clearly shows they are being harassed, not retaliating. The kind of restraint they are observing, it is really commendable because they gave importance to the security of the EVM. They want to uphold democracy,” CRPF spokesperson Bhavnesh Kumar Chowdhary was quoted by NDTV after the incident.

A case was registered by J-K police on Friday and said they will take action against the individuals involved. “Police have registered an FIR on our complaint in Jammu and Kashmir. Law will take its course,” acting Director General of CRPF Sudeep Lakhtakia told news agency PTI. According to sources said the police have identified the youths who attacked the CRPF personnel and action against them is expected soon.

