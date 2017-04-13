CRPF jawans assault video: FIR registered against youth who attacked soldiers

Director General of CRPF Sudeep Lakhtakia said that “law will take its course”. (Representational Image) Director General of CRPF Sudeep Lakhtakia said that “law will take its course”. (Representational Image)

Jammu and Kashmir Police registered an FIR today on a complaint filed by the CRPF over a video clip showing some youths beating its jawans during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.

“Police have registered an FIR on our complaint in Jammu and Kashmir. Law will take its course,” acting Director General of CRPF Sudeep Lakhtakia told PTI in New Delhi.

Sources said the police have identified the youths who attacked the CRPF personnel and action against them is expected soon.

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi told PTI in Srinagar, “During investigation, we found that the video is authentic. We have identified the company of the force involved and the location of the incident.”

Sahi said the incident happened in Kralpora area in the Chadoora assembly segment in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“We have gathered all the facts and officially intimated the Chadoora police station.

“We will legally deal with those who did that to our jawans. We will follow it up in a strong way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lakhtakia and Special Secretary (Internal Secretary) in the Home Ministry Rina Mitra will leave for Srinagar tomorrow to assess the security situation in Kashmir Valley.

During the two-day tour, the two senior officials will hold meetings with senior CRPF and state government officers and take stock of the situation, official sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now