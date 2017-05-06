CRPF jawan, who criticised Rajnath Singh in Facebook video, surrenders

Pankaj Kumar Mishra, the jawan with CRPF’s 221 battalion in West Bengal(ANI Photo) Pankaj Kumar Mishra, the jawan with CRPF’s 221 battalion in West Bengal(ANI Photo)

A Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) jawan PK Misra, who fled from force after speaking against Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the Sukma attack in a Facebook video, surrendered before the CRPF ADG in Delhi on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. Earlier on Friday, the Delhi High Court had asked the CRPF chief to accept the surrender of Mishra.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar had also asked the paramilitary force authorities to deal with the jawan’s case in accordance with the law. The order from the high court came after, Pankaj Kumar Mishra, the jawan with CRPF’s 221 battalion stationed at Durgapur in West Bengal, had written a letter to the court urging that he should be protected from harm after he surrenders. He wrote in his letter that he ran away as he was being detained and he feared for his life.

The jawan claimed to have lost a relative in the Sukma Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh in which killed 25 CRPF personnel were killed. He claims to have vented out his frustration and anger against the Home Minister through the Facebook video a few days after the incident.

Earlier in January, a BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav had posted a video complaining about the poor quality of food served to them.

