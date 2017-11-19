CRPF jawan killed in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh

The incident happened early morning at about 5:30 AM when the improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place. (File/Photo) The incident happened early morning at about 5:30 AM when the improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place. (File/Photo)

A CRPF jawan was on Sunday killed in a Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, official sources said. They said Head Constable K Venkanna sustained splinter injuries after a joint patrol of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police were out for an operation in the Chintagufa area of the Maoist violence hit district.

The incident happened early morning at about 5:30 AM when the improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place, they said.

The jawan was air evacuated to Raipur but he succumbed to his injuries, they added.

Venkanna hailed from Andhra Pradesh and belonged to the 150th battalion of the CRPF deployed in Chhattisgarh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App