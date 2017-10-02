CRPF jawan injured in pressure bomb blast in Chhattisgarh

CRPF injured in Chhattisgarh blast. (File) CRPF injured in Chhattisgarh blast. (File)

A CRPF jawan was Monday injured when a pressure bomb, planted by Naxals, went off in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district, the police said.

The incident took place inside a forest near Chikpal village under Katekalyan police station area when a joint team of the security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a police official told PTI. The composite squad of the Central Reserve Police Force’s 195th battalion and District Reserve Guard (DRG) had launched the operation in the interiors of Katekalyan, around 400-km from here.

When the patrolling team was passing through a dirt track around 4:15 pm, a paramilitary constable, identified as Hemant Boro, inadvertently stepped over the pressure improvised explosive device (IED) connection, triggering a blast that left him injured, he added. After receiving the information, reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured jawan was evacuated out of the forest, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App