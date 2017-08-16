CRPF jawan injured in Budgam grenade attack dies

The militants had hurled a grenade at a road opening party of CRPF and police at Batpora in Magam area, a police official said. (Representational photo) The militants had hurled a grenade at a road opening party of CRPF and police at Batpora in Magam area, a police official said. (Representational photo)

A CRPF jawan, who was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, PTI reported. According to officials, constable Reyaz Ahmad died at SKIMS hospital in Soura. He was among the four security force personnel injured in the attack on August 14.

More details awaited.