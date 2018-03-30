CRPF jawan injured in bomb blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

He was part of a CRPF team which had set out for Bhopalpatnam from Bijapur for patrolling, the DIG said. (File/Representational) He was part of a CRPF team which had set out for Bhopalpatnam from Bijapur for patrolling, the DIG said. (File/Representational)

A CRPF jawan was injured in the explosion of a pressure bomb, suspected to be planted by the Naxals, in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday. Sunderraj P, Deputy Inspector General, South Bastar, told Bhasha/PTI on phone that Lakshman Rao (29), a jawan of the 85th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, was injured after stepping on a pressure bomb near Mahadev Ghat.

He was part of a CRPF team which had set out for Bhopalpatnam from Bijapur for patrolling, the DIG said. Rao was shifted to Raipur for treatment, he said.

