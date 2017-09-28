CRPF jawan hangs self, blames wife

“We arrested Ritu following a complaint filed by Ravindra’s brother,” Rajpal Singh said. (Representational photo) “We arrested Ritu following a complaint filed by Ravindra’s brother,” Rajpal Singh said. (Representational photo)

A CRPF jawan committed suicide at his house in Habibpur Nagla village, the police said on Thursday. Posted in Delhi, Ravindra (31) was on leave for the past 20 days, the Balauni police station incharge Rajpal Singh said.

The jawan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room on Wednesday, he said. In a three-page suicide note, recovered from the jawan’s room, Ravindra blamed his wife, Ritu, for the extreme step, Singh said.

“We arrested Ritu following a complaint filed by Ravindra’s brother,” he added.

