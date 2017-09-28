Only in Express

CRPF jawan hangs self, blames wife

In a three-page suicide note, recovered from the jawan's room, Ravindra blamed his wife, Ritu, for the extreme step, the Balauni police station incharge, Rajpal Singh said.

By: PTI | Baghpat | Published:September 28, 2017 5:47 pm
CRPF jawan, CRPF suicide, Uttar Pradesh, CRPF jawan suicide, India news, “We arrested Ritu following a complaint filed by Ravindra’s brother,” Rajpal Singh said. (Representational photo)
Top News

A CRPF jawan committed suicide at his house in Habibpur Nagla village, the police said on Thursday. Posted in Delhi, Ravindra (31) was on leave for the past 20 days, the Balauni police station incharge Rajpal Singh said.

The jawan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room on Wednesday, he said. In a three-page suicide note, recovered from the jawan’s room, Ravindra blamed his wife, Ritu, for the extreme step, Singh said.

“We arrested Ritu following a complaint filed by Ravindra’s brother,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 28: Latest News