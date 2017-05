A CRPF jawan was on Friday found dead inside a training centre of the paramilitary force in Humhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said. Havaldar Anil Kumar was found dead by his colleagues this morning inside his room at Regional Training Centre of CRPF, a police official said. Police has started proceedings to ascertain the cause of the death of the jawan.

