CRPF jawan dies in an encounter with Maoists in Bihar

A CRPF jawan succumbed to injuries received in a gunbattle with Maoists in this naxal-infested district, police said Wednesday. Ashish Patra (28), of 205 Cobra Battalion succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Ranchi late last night, hours after he was critically injured in the encounter with Maoists at Chakarbandha forest under Madanpur police station area, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Aurangabad, P N Sahoo said.

He said a CRPF party was patrolling the area when Maoists, who were hiding in the forests, opened fire which was retaliated by the security personnel. A grievously wounded Patra, who had received bullet injury in his head, was flown to Ranchi for treatment, where he breathed his last, the SDPO said.

Search operation was being carried out jointly by the district police and the Cobra Batallion to nab the Maoists.

