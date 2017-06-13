CRPF jawan crushed to death in Ramban

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan on Monday fell off a moving bus and was crushed under it, the police said. The incident occurred in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Identified as Shaik Babu of the 161st battalion of the paramilitary force, the jawan slipped from a CRPF bus at Nachilana and was crushed to death, a police officer said. The bus was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar when the incident took place, he said adding that a case had been registered in the matter.

