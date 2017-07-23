CRPF jawan commits suicide in Chhattisgarh

The reason which prompted him to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police official said. (Representational Image) The reason which prompted him to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police official said. (Representational Image)

A 41-year-old jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by shooting himself in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, a police official said. Constable Shimpi Shashikant, of CRPF’s 226th battalion, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at the camp of the paramilitary force in Sukma town area in the wee hours, the official told PTI. When Shashikant’s colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack, they rushed there and found him lying in a pool of blood, he said. They immediately rushed the jawan to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Shashikant was a native of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district.

The reason which prompted him to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police official said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he said, adding that the jawan’s family members have been informed about the incident.

The CRPF has deployed its personnel in Chhattisgarh for counter-insurgency operations.

Sukma is one of the worst Naxal-hit districts in the state.

