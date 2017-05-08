CRPF jawan commits suicide in Chhattisgarh

A camp of the CRPF. Source: Dipankar Ghose (Representational Image) A camp of the CRPF. Source: Dipankar Ghose (Representational Image)

A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide on Monday by shooting himself with his service rifle at the paramilitary’s camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.

Constable Sukhwinder Singh belonging to the 222nd battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took the extreme step by shooting himself with his service rifle at his camp in Jawaram village under Jangla police station limits, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dantewada region) Sundarraj P told PTI. Singh, a native of Punjab, was on duty in the camp when he committed suicide, he said.

When Singh’s colleagues heard the gunshot, they rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the DIG said. The exact reason which prompted him to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he added. A case has been registered, the DIG said, adding his family members were being informed about the incident.

