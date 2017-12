The police suspect old enmity as the reason behind the attack. (Source: Express Photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi/Representational) The police suspect old enmity as the reason behind the attack. (Source: Express Photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi/Representational)

Five men attacked a CRPF jawan, who was on leave to meet his family, in Noida, police said on Saturday. Mukesh Rai suffered injuries in his hand in the attack last night in Salarpur area, they said.

The police suspect old enmity as the reason behind the attack. Rai, in his complaint to the police, has identified one of the attackers as Mukesh Bhati. The accused were on the run.

