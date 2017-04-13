CRPF jawans assault video: Govt promises action as support pours in for soldiers

Taking strong exception to the assault of CRPF jawans by Kashmiri locals during the bypolls, video of which has gone viral, the government on Thursday promised stern action. In the video, a mob of Kashmiri youth is seen abusing and slapping CRPF jawans as they were returning with the EVM machines after the bypolls. The CRPF jawans, who were carrying guns, did not retaliate and maintained calm while crossing the street.
Speaking to media over the issue, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he has words with DG CRPF and “we are looking into the video”. Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu Kashmir Nirmal Singh condemned the incident and praised the jawans for showing patience. “There will be stern action against perpetrators. It’s noteworthy how jawans were patient. Our security forces are disciplined. Such incidents aren’t acceptable at all, action will be taken,” said Singh.
The CRPF, meanwhile, said that it will strongly deal with the assaulters. “During investigation, we found that the video is authentic. We have identified the company of the force involved and the location of the incident,” Inspector General of CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi told PTI here.
Sahi said the incident happened in Kralpora area in the Chadoora assembly segment in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. “We have gathered all the facts and officially intimated the Chadoora police station. We will also register an FIR,” he said. The officer said the force would follow the case in a “strong way”. “We will legally deal with those who did that to our jawans. We will follow it up in a strong way,” he said, refusing to share further details.
The incident has evoked sharp criticism from various quarters. Earlier in the day, cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag came out in support of CRPF jawans. Both the ace cricketers expressed their anger on social media.
“For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us,” an angry Gambhir wrote on his twitter handle.
“Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror,” Gambhir wrote in another tweet. Sehwag was also disturbed by the images. “This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans. This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai,” he said.
Massive violence was witnessed in Srinagar on Sunday as bypolls were held amid a boycott call by separatist groups and militants. The voter turnout — 7.14 per cent — was the lowest in 30 years. At least eight people were reported dead and over 100 were injured in clashes between mobs and security forces. The Anantnag bypoll which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been deferred to May 25.
