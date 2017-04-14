CRPF jawan assault video: J&K police arrests three persons

The jawans showed immense restraint even when they were attacked by an angry mob. The jawans showed immense restraint even when they were attacked by an angry mob.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Friday arrested three person in connection with heckling of CRPF personnel on polling day in Budgam on April 9, video of which has gone viral inviting sharp reactions from various quarters. In the video, Kashmiri youths are seen abusing, heckling and assaulting CRPF jawans while they were returning carrying EVM machines after their elections duty. The jawans, however, were seen using immense restraint even when they were attacked by the angry mob.

“We strongly condemn this act. We have initiated investigation into this matter and as far as I know few people have already been arrested,” Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said. The latest development came after the CRPF registered a FIR against the culprits.

The CRPF had earlier said the video was authentic and the incident happened in Kralpora area in the Chadoora assembly segment in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. “All those involved in the act will be punished. An FIR has been lodged and some youths have been arrested,” Singh had said on Wednesday.

He also lauded the army and other security forces for maintaining discipline desite being atatcked by the mob. “The jawan had gun in his hands and he could have done anything when he was being insulted. But he kept calm and maintained high discipline,” the Deputy CM said. “It is a condemnable act. The state government will take stern action and all such elements will be punished,” he said.

Cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag also had supported the CRPF jawans and lashed out at Kashmiri youths for assaulting them.

