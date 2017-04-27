CRPF intel had alerted on presence of Maoist commanders in Sukma

Poonam, wife of CRPF head constable Ram Mehar, who was killed in the Sukma attack, during his cremation at Kheri Mansingh village in Karnal district of Haryana Wednesday. Express Poonam, wife of CRPF head constable Ram Mehar, who was killed in the Sukma attack, during his cremation at Kheri Mansingh village in Karnal district of Haryana Wednesday. Express

DAYS BEFORE Monday’s attack on a CRPF team in Sukma, the force had generated two intelligence alerts in Chhattisgarh in early April that had confirmed the presence of top Maoist commanders Hidma and Sonu near Chintagufa in the district. Both were spotted with big groups of armed Maoists, according to the alerts, and both are believed to have taken part in Monday’s attack that killed 25 troopers. The alerts, according to officials, were significant, as Hidma and Sonu had emerged as the prime suspects after the March 11 attack in Bhejji village in neighbouring Dantewada district in which 13 CRPF personnel were killed.

The first alert purportedly stated, “Own intelligence confirmed movement of 1st battalion of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army commander Hidma on April 8 in Tumalpad village in Chintagufa along with 60-70 armed rebellion [rebels].” The second alert, which came a day later, said that movement of another top Maoist commander Sonu, who heads a company of 1st battalion, was picked up. His presence, according to alert, was spotted along with 50 other Maoists near Chotekedwal village in Chintgufa.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which has sought a report on the Sukma incident, has reportedly asked the CRPF what action the force took on this specific intelligence generated nearly a fortnight before the attack. The Centre has also directed the Chhattisgarh DGP and special forces heads of the state police to lead the operation since central forces are under the command and control of state police. “Even for road protection, the CRPF (personnel) should be accompanied by local police,” an MHA official said.

According to details shared by the Chhattisgarh government with the MHA, tender was floated 18 times earlier for work on the under-construction road where the CRPF team came under attack on Monday. With the tender process drawing no participation due to security concerns, the contract was finally taken up by the Police Housing Corporation, it is learnt.

Work on construction of the 56-km Dornapal- Jagargunda road started in 2015, an official said. “There are two culverts that are key to this stretch, and CPRF men were providing security at one of these. Only 10 km stretch has been constructed so far; work on the remaining is yet to start,” the official said.

On his return from Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a detailed review meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi. They reportedly discussed plans to procure advanced aerial surveillance equipment, including foliage penetration radar, to monitor activities of Maoists in the red terror zone.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now