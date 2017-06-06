CRPF IG’s report on NDFB(S) deaths: MHA to order probe into fake encounter claims

The Union Home Ministry is set to order a probe by a retired director general of police into the report by a CRPF Inspector General alleging that two militants of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Songbjit (NDFB-S) were killed in a “fake encounter” by a joint squad of security forces in Assam on March 30. “Orders will be issued in a couple of days. The inquiry will be done by a retired DG as we want a fair probe into the officer’s report,” said a senior MHA official.

The Indian Express on May 24 was the first to report on the report of Rajnish Rai, CRPF IGP serving in the Northeast. In his report, Rai raised several questions regarding an encounter carried out in a joint operation by the Army, Assam Police, CRPF and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Chirang district of Assam in the early hours of March 30 this year.

In his report — sent to the CRPF headquarters in Delhi — Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rai, currently posted in Shillong with CRPF as IG, North East Sector, alleged that the encounter near Simlaguri village under Amguri police station was staged. The encounter led to the death of two suspected members of the NDFB(S). The report alleged that the two men were picked up from a house in D-Kalling village and killed “in cold blood” in Simlaguri.

Calling for a full-fledged investigation, Rai has alleged that weapons were planted on their bodies.The two killed were identified as Lucas Narzary alias N Langfa and David Islary alias Dayud. He said he had witnesses who have identified the bodies as those of the two men who were picked up and that these witnesses are in his safe custody.

Rai had arrested three IPS officers in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in which BJP president Amit Shah, who was then the home minister of Gujarat, was named as an accused. A CBI court dropped the charges against Shah in 2014.

