CRPF identifies spot where Valley youths heckled its men

“We now have strong video evidence against the youth,’’ the official said. (Express Photo/Representational) “We now have strong video evidence against the youth,’’ the official said. (Express Photo/Representational)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has identified the place where its personnel were heckled and kicked by unidentified youth and forced to raise ‘Go India, Go back’ slogans on April 9, when bypolls were held at the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Officials said the video was shot at Kralpora village in Chadoora Budgam district soon after polling had ended and the paramilitary personnel were returning to their camp.

“We have collected all the details of the incident. This incident took place at Kralpora village in Chadoora. We will formally lodge a complaint at Chadoora police station against the protesters involved in this incident,’’ a senior CRPF official told The Indian Express. He said action will be taken against all the youths involved. “In this case, our personnel showed exemplary restraint. They could have easily opened fire as they had guns.”

CRPF officials had earlier said they are trying to identify the personnel and the place where this incident took place. “We now have strong video evidence against the youth,’’ the official said.

Soon after Internet was restored in the Valley Wednesday, anonymous users uploaded the video. In the video, CRPF men can be seen being heckled. Some youths, however, are seen asking others not to assault them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now