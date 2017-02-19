CRPF DG’s final Kashmir visit before retirement concludes

Director General, CRPF, K Durga Prasad Director General, CRPF, K Durga Prasad

Director General, CRPF, K Durga Prasad on Sunday concluded his two-day visit to Kashmir, his last before retiring from service at the end of this month. “Prasad was on his final Kashmir visit (as DG, CRPF) since he is due for superannuation on February 28,” a spokesman of the paramilitary force said in a statement.

He said while addressing the troops deployed in the Valley yesterday, at an elaborate Sainik Sammelan at RTC, CRPF, Humhama, Prasad paid rich tributes to Commandant Promod Kumar, who lost his life in an encounter with militants in the old city here on August 15, 2016, and his likes in the rank and file.

Prasad also “applauded the daredevilry” of Commandant Chetan Cheeta, who was critically injured in another encounter with militants in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on February 14, the spokesman added.

He said the DG, CRPF stressed on the preparedness of the force “for the tough days ahead” and giving priority to equipping the jawans for the “emerging challenges on the law-and-order and terrorism fronts”.

Prasad also talked about modernisation of the force and optimal efficacy of the less lethal weapons, the spokesman said, adding that a ‘bada khana’ (grand feast) was organised last evening, to boost the morale of the troops.

Despite inclement weather, an impressive Guard of Honour was presented to the outgoing DG this morning, he said. Later, the DG had a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Police officials before leaving for Delhi, the spokesman added.