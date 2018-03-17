CRPF DG had alerted officers on morning of attack: Don’t use that road in Sukma

At least nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a powerful IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday. (Express photo) At least nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a powerful IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The Commandant of CRPF’s 212 battalion — whose nine personnel were killed in an IED blast Tuesday in Sukma, Chhattisgarh — is likely to face action for negligence and insubordination. It is learnt that CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar had given the Commandant, Prashant Dhar, strict instructions to make no movements that day.

Sources said that despite orders, Dhar allowed two Mine Protected Vehicles (MPV), full of CRPF personnel, to travel from Kistaram to Palodi. During this trip, one of the MPVs was caught in an IED blast triggered by Maoists killing nine CRPF men.

The Indian Express Thursday reported that state intelligence agencies had also issued multiple warnings prior to the attack, alerting security forces about the presence of Maoists in the area, carrying out reconnaissance for a strike that appeared imminent.

Read | Before Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh that killed 9 CRPF men, several specific alerts were sent, no one reacted

Home Ministry sources said Bhatnagar was in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday when the attack took place. That same morning, a team of CoBRA commandos, on an area sanitisation exercise, had exchanged fire with Maoists near Palodi. At around 9 am, when Bhatnagar was at the Raipur airport about to leave for Delhi, he was informed of the encounter. Sources said he immediately told his Inspector General in Chhattisgarh to ensure there was no movement between Kistaram and Palodi as Maoists were around the area and could mount another attack.

The IG, sources said, passed on the instructions to the Deputy IG concerned who informed Dhar, Commandant of the 212 battalion.

Also Read | A timeline of Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh in last decade

“Despite this, the Commandant showed a rather casual attitude towards the safety of his own men. Although he has a good career record, this mistake cannot be pardoned. He not only failed to stick to the common practice during such situations but also did not follow instructions. He will face action,” a senior home ministry official said.

Sources said the chance encounter with Maoists near Palodi around 8 am in the morning on Tuesday happened as a CoBRA team had been sent to sanitise the area for a scheduled visit of Sukma SP Abhishek Meena to Palodi and further to Potakpalli – both are deep in Maoists’ stronghold.

Read | CRPF back to same quandary on armoured vehicles: to use or not?

“The Maoists it appears had got wind of the impending visit and had set up an ambush ahead of Palodi on the Kistaram-Palodi road. Since the CoBRA team had gone cross-country on foot instead of the road, they were able to outflank them and engage them in a surprise gun battle. The Maoists fought for long and left only after area weapons were fired,” an official said.

Following this, the CoBRA team reached Palodi and a team of CRPF men which had left with them on the sanitisation exercise on bikes, came back to Kistaram, sources said. At around 11 am, sources said, Sukma SP Meena reached Kistaram intending to go ahead to Palodi. He was accompanied by about 100 men from the District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) of the state police.

Express Explained | How protected are Mine-Protected Vehicles?

Though the Commandant and deputy commandant reminded Meena of the morning encounter and told him of Bhatnagar’s instructions not to move on roads, sources said, Meena insisted on going. According to sources, he sent his men for an area sanitisation and road opening exercise and asked for some from CRPF when he decided to leave about an hour later.

Dhar, sources said, came under pressure and decided to send some men on motorcycles to accompany Meena. Since a road opening had already been put in place, sources said, the commandant decided to send some of his men who had to join duty at Palodi behind the Sukma SP in two MPVs, one of which was an IED target.

“The Commandant should never have come under pressure. It was the question of the life of his men. Even the SP could have died. He should have followed instructions given to him by the DG,” a senior home ministry official said.

CRPF sources also said that the road opening exercise carried out by the DRG and STF men was poor. “Investigations have revealed that they sanitised only one side of the road. They kept combing the left side of the road. The morning encounter had taken place in an area on the right side of the road,” an official said.

“Forget intelligence, there was an actual encounter in the morning. It is common sense not make movement in the area unless you are going on a planned operation. Both the Sukma SP and the Commandant are at fault,” a senior official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App