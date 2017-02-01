CRPF constable slits throat inside Jharkhand temple, dies

In what appeared to be an act to propitiate the deity, a 35-year-old CRPF constable ended his life by slitting his throat at the Rajrappa temple in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Tuesday.

Police said that the reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

According to police, Sanjay Nat, a resident of Balihar village in Bihar’s Buxar district, came to Maa Chhinamastika temple, one of the “Shakti Peeths”, this morning.

“He performed his prayers and then stood outside the sanctum. He was carrying a dagger hidden in his towel. He took it out and slit his throat. He died on the spot,” said a police officer. A piece of paper he carried with his name, residential address and phone number helped ascertain his identity, he added.

“The exact reason behind the incident would become clear only after we are able to talk to the family…Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. Whether he did it out of some religious belief has to be ascertained,” said Ramgarh SP Priyadarshi Alok.