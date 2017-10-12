CRPF constable commits suicide in Meghalaya

Police said the reason for the suicide was yet to be ascertained. File Photo Police said the reason for the suicide was yet to be ascertained. File Photo

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in West Garo Hills district, police said on Thursday.

The Superintendent of Police of West Garo Hills, MGR Kumar, said the constable, identified as 34-year-old T Chinza Kam of the 120 battalion of the CRPF, had completed his duty and was returning to his quarters at Dakopgre on Wednesday night when he shot himself.

Chinza Kam was a resident of Lianzagin village in Churachandrapur district of Manipur. “He was still alive when he was found but he died on the way to the hospital. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide though we are looking at all angles to the case,” Kumar said, adding that the reason for the extreme step taken by the constable was yet to be ascertained.

